SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz finished the regular season 5th in the West at 49-33.

They'll face the 4 seed, the Dallas Mavericks, in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Brian Schnee and Andrea Urban break down the series match up, will Luka Doncic be healthy enough to play, what do the Jazz need to do to win and where are the Jazz at health wise?

They address is all in the above video.