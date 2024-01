Darius Brown II leads No. 18 Utah State over Boise State in overtime

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 19 points and Ian Martinez had 18 on Saturday as No. 18 Utah State beat Boise State 90-84 in overtime.

Great Osobor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Utah State (18-2, 6-1 Mountain West), which earned its second straight win. Josh Uduje had 18 points on perfect shooting from the field, and Isaac Johnson finished with 13 points and 11 boards.

The Aggies trailed 75-72 with 1:05 left in regulation, but Uduje made a jumper with 10 seconds to go. After O’Mar Stanley went 1 for 2 at the line for Boise State, Martinez converted a tying layup with 1.3 seconds left.

Utah State then went 10 for 11 at the line in overtime. Martinez made four free throws in the final 14 seconds to secure the victory.

“I think this game shows our team believes,” Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle said. “They believe they can win and they’ve proved it today. And ... to win on the road in an environment like that, that takes guts, it takes a lot of heart, a lot of luck, you name it.”

Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points for Boise State (14-6, 5-2), which went 2 for 10 from the field in overtime. Stanley had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Chibuzo Agbo scored 15 points.

“We’ve been on a steady growth this year, but we’re not playing our best yet,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “But we have to grow for what we’ve got ahead of us.”

Uduje was 6 for 6 from the field and 5 for 5 at the line. The reserve also grabbed six rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: Despite the Aggies’ hot start, this was only their fourth game against a Quad 1 school. They are 2-2 in those games. Utah State has four more games against Quad 1 teams on its schedule.

Boise State: The Broncos are looking to regain their form at home. They had a 22-game home win streak after a 75-68 victory over Colorado State on Jan. 9. But they have dropped two of their last three home games with the loss to the Aggies.

UP NEXT

Utah State hosts San Jose State on Tuesday.

Boise State visits New Mexico on Wednesday.