DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 111-103 for their season-best fifth straight victory.

The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game win streak halted.

Mike Conley scored 28 points to lead the Jazz, who trailed by as many as 18 points.

Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each scored 16, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds.