Dual-sport athlete hypes up 2024 Paralympics, reflects on her role in bid for 2034 Games

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2024 Paralympic Games started Wednesday in Paris, France, and all the athletes are excited to get started.

Ahead of the games, FOX 13 News spoke with Dani Aravich, an athlete who many Utahns may know well.

She was involved in the bid to bring the games back to Utah in 2034.

“I was so flattered that I was asked to speak because Utah just was such an essential part of my journey to getting to the Paralympics,” Aravich said. “So to be next to the mayor, the governor, the head of the USOPC, Frasier, and then Lindsey Vonn, just felt like such an immense honor.”

Now as a part of the Paralympics, Aravich is in Paris as the 2024 games start.

With lots of storylines having come out of the Olympics, the Paralympics are poised to continue the excitement.

“I think right now, the Paralympics have an opportunity to capitalize on what the Olympics started, and the Paralympians definitely have a sense that particularly the internet is closely watching more than ever in the best way possible," she said.

Aravich has been working with all of the athletes going through their intake and has seen the immense pride and excitement they have for the games ahead.

As a Paralympian, Aravich has competed in not only the Summer Games in track and field, but also the Winter Paralympics in back-to-back games.

“I think it would have been more manageable for most, for anyone, if it hadn't been six months apart due to COVID and the delay of Tokyo,” she said jokingly.

Now she’s one of the leading voices hyping up the games on her social media, attracting many to watch.

With the games kicking off Wednesday, it will be an opportunity for the world to see sports they may have never seen before and cheer on our para-athletes as they show what they can do.

“I think the more we accept these sports for being elite level sports, it's just going to reflect ultimately into our society that we view people with disabilities as high contributing members of our society,” she said. "Whether through education, through culture, through music, through art, and so it's cool to see sport kind of being that bridge.”

Utah will have five Paralympians competing:

