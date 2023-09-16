Fans try to beat world record at 'monumental' rugby match hosted in Utah

SANDY, Utah — It'll be a night celebrating rugby and the community in Utah where following a night of watching Team USA go head-to-head with a French team, fans will take over to try and break a world record.

"It's going to be the largest scrum in the world," explained Logan Tago, who plays for the Utah Warriors and is representative of the Rugby Alliance.

Just how large? About 3,000 people are expected to participate.

Normally a scrum is just two teams of eight players, 16 in total, Tago explained. Thousands of people are unprecedented.

"It's all the fans that made it happen," he said. "I'm excited to see it myself, too."

The world record attempt will take place after USA Men’s Rugby and France’s Stade Toulousain compete at America First Field in Sandy.

Tago says he sees Utah's rugby community growing every year and to be able to host such a "monumental" game is proof of that growth,

"For Utah warriors to be able to host a monumental game in the U.S. It's good for the Utah rugby community," he said.

Tago grew up watching Rugby in Samoa and said he loves playing the sport in Utah.

"It's a fun sport, it's a worldwide sport too," he said. "You get to play with the best of the best from other countries, that's the best thing about it."

No matter what the outcome of the game is, it'll be memorable for fans trying to break the world record.

A representative from Guinness World Records will be standing by, ready to document the moment if a record is broken.

The showdown is happening Saturday at 7 p.m., so if you want to attend, be sure to get a ticket and add on a fee to participate in the record attempt.