FIFA slashes price of some World Cup tickets to $60 after fan backlash

FIFA slashed the price of some World Cup tickets for teams' most loyal fans following a global backlash and some will get $60 seats for the final instead of being asked to pay $4,185.

FIFA said Tuesday that $60 tickets will be made available for every game at the tournament in North America, going to the national federations whose teams are playing. Those federations decide how to distribute them to loyal fans who have attended previous games at home and on the road.

Fans worldwide reacted with shock and anger last week on seeing FIFA’s ticketing plans that gave participating teams no tickets in the lowest-priced category.

The cheapest prices ranged from $120 to $265 for group-stage games that did not involve co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has faced fierce criticism, especially in Europe, for its World Cup ticket pricing strategy that includes so-called “dynamic pricing” and acting as its own resale platform.

