Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has been charged with third-degree home invasion, a felony, as well as two misdemeanors – stalking and breaking and entering.

Moore, who was arraigned Friday, will be allowed to post a $25,000 bond. Once he is out on bond, he is required to wear a GPS tracking device, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Moore was fired by the university on Wednesday for cause after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, hours after being fired, and was turned over to Pittsfield Township police.

Washtenaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski said that Moore grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors and threaten to kill himself in front of the victim. She added that the victim had an "intimate relationship" with Moore for several years, but broke up with the football coach earlier this week.

Moore's attorney disputed Rezmierski's claim that the former coach is a danger to public safety. The judge ordered Moore to continue seeking mental health treatment as a condition of his bond.

A judge set Moore's next court data for Jan. 22.

