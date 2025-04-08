Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Florida wins its third national title and denies Houston its first, rallying for 65-63 victory

NCAA Florida Houston Basketball
Brynn Anderson/AP
Florida guard Alijah Martin celebrates after their win against the Houston in the national championship at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NCAA Florida Houston Basketball
Posted

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Florida and Walter Clayton Jr. somehow overcame Houston’s spirit-crushing defense Monday night to will out a 65-63 victory in an NCAA title-game thriller not decided until Clayton’s own D stopped the Cougars from taking a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Clayton finished with 11 points, all in the second half, but what he’ll be remembered for most was getting Houston’s Emanuel Sharp to stop in the middle of his motion as he tried to go up for the game-winning 3 in the final seconds.

Clayton ran at him, Sharp dropped the ball and, unable to pick it up lest he get called for traveling, watched it bounce there while the clock ticked to zero.

Will Richard had 18 points to keep the Gators (36-4) in it, and they won their third overall title and first since 2007. The Cougars (35-5) and coach Kelvin Sampson were denied their first championship.

___

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere