Frenzied crowd, cool experiences to greet UFC return to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in just under a year, fighters will step foot inside the octagon at the Delta Center as the UFC returns to Salt Lake City.

UFC 291 features a main event between lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje on July 29.

A Utah comeback was no surprise after UFC 278 in August of 2022 was such a hit, playing before a sold out crowd at was then Vivint Arena.

"We are just delighted to welcome UFC back into the arena," said Andrea Williams, Chief Experience Officer with the Utah Jazz. "it's actually bigger and better than the very first time that we hosted last August."

Williams says next week event is also sold out.



"We are making Delta Center history with this being our highest-grossing single evening event that we've had," Williams said.

Utah sports officials say last year's fight card had up to a $30 million impact on the area.

"i think that speaks volumes that the great thing that we're doing now with a lot of these major events that we're hosting, showcases Utah to a global audience," said Jeff Robbins, President and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission.

While having Poirier-Gaethje fight will pack fans into the arena, event organizers are also looking to create a wonderful experience for those who turn out.

Eighteen restaurant partners, serving everything from burgers, fries, tacos to a wide range of tasty treats, will be on hand on fight night. But fans shouldn't expect the same offerings from a year ago.

"We really don't want to repeat what we've done, so it really makes the creation, the mind just go, what can we do better? What's next? What else is out there?" said Travis Taylor, CEO of Salt Honey Hospitality.

For Taylor, large scale events like UFC 291 is what he's dreamed of doing.

"I'll tell you what, the adrenaline of doing these events is really, really cool when you pull it off and the accomplishment, and then you take a deep breath afterwards and you, your team, and just how proud the group came together to do this, it's really special," he shared.

