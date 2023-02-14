Girls tackle football scores big in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Interest in girls tackle football is growing in Utah.

During the Super Bowl, the Utah Girls Tackle Football League aired an advertisement encouraging more student athletes to join.

According to the league’s founder Brent Gordan, the league has grown from a handful of girls in 2015 to more than 600 last year. They are hoping to recruit even more for the upcoming spring season.

“Football is the most engrained sport – like ‘this is a boys sport, this is a man’s game,’” said Sam Gordon.

Gordon gained notoriety several years ago as a child when videos of her football skills earned viral status on social media.

Now in college, she remains an advocate for girls having football leagues of their own.

“Every girl who stepped out there on that field that first season was trying something new and bringing that passion to the game today,” she said.

Gordon has left a legacy that continues to gain interest across northern Utah.

“She [Gordon] shows that any girl can do it and you can be amazing if you put your heart into it,” said Heather Goetz, a current player.

Goetz and other current members of the league are attempting to break down barriers.

They feel girls deserve an equal opportunity to play tackle football.

“Being able to hit someone in a proper way is just a blast. It makes my day,” said Lillian Miller, a running back.

“With the league growing more, lots of girls can see that girls are actually into it and they can do what boys can do,” Goetz said.

Utah Girls Tackle Football is a club league.

Currently, a court battle is taking place against several school districts who do not offer girls tackle football.

As the litigation plays out, the girls who currently play are grateful for their chance to play in what they believe is the only tackle football league of its kind in the country.

“It just feels like you’re family,” said Brielle Lampright, a running back. “You don’t have to be a certain size. You can be any size, any shape and you just feel like you belong.”

Girls who would like to register to play can sign up from now until March 19, with games starting April 1.