'Goalball' unites visually impared students in Davis School District

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Visually impaired students are getting the chance to participate in team sports thanks to a new offering at the Davis School District.

Goalball is a paralympic sport for visually impaired individuals. It is now offered to students in the district.

“It’s like soccer, mixed with dodgeball, mixed with bowling – but in reverse,” said Kaitlin Stott, a 9th-grade student in the district who is visually impaired.

Teams consist of three players and because visual impairment is a spectrum, every player wears shades over their eyes that black out all light.

The ball has a bell inside, making players completely dependent on their hearing to succeed in the game.

“They are relying on listening to the ball,” said Meghan Stott, an educator for the visually impaired and goalball coach. “It’s just amazing that they can focus on their strengths and learn the strengths of each other.”

The object of the goalball is to get the ball into the goal on the other side of the court.

Meghan believes the sport is a great opportunity for students who are looking to be included and participate in a team game.

“One of the things we hear the most as we talk to our students is they hate P.E.,” she said. “It’s really hard to participate.”

This sport breaks those barriers.

“Just the sense of togetherness from being part of a team,” she said. “They don't have to apologize for who they are.”

“It's a community sport – so it's not you sit and be sad and lonely,” Kaitlin added.

The Davis School District is home to 120 visually impaired students. More goalball practices will be held on Feb. 15 and Feb. 29 as the teams prepare to participate in a statewide event later this year.