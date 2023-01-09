Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, beat the Utah Jazz 123-118.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That led to Jones running the first unit for Memphis. Jones also had six assists as Memphis won its sixth straight.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points, while Kelly Olynyk added 19 points. Each had nine rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 17 points before he was ejected late in the third quarter, and Malik Beasley added 15 points.

Rookie Jazz center, Walker Kessler, had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

The Jazz now return home where they'll play 11 of their next 13 games, beginning Tuesday when Donovan Mitchell makes his first appearance in Utah as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.