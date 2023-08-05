HCS Global Invitational Day 1 recap

SALT LAKE CITY — The Halo Championship Series Global Invitational continues for the second day in Salt Lake City. If you weren't able to follow the tournament, here's what you may have missed on Day 1.

As the name of the tournament implies, the game featured in this eSports tournament is Halo Infinite, the sci-fi first-person shooter published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios for PC and Xbox consoles. It's the sixth mainline entry in the long-running Halo series, and recently launched its fourth season of downloadable content.

Sixteen teams, five international teams and eleven North American teams, are competing for their share of prizes totaling in $125,000.

For the first day of the tournament, the teams were split into four groups and competed against one another Round-Robin style to determine their place in the Championship Bracket.

The top two teams in each group moved to the Upper bracket, while the team placing third moved to the Lower bracket. Teams coming in fourth were eliminated.

All matches were best of five.

Here are the results of Day 1's matches:

Pool A

FaZe Clan 3-0

Complexity 1-2

G1 2-1

Mindfreak 0-3 (Eliminated)

Pool B

Spacestation 3-0

Native Red 2-1

Bittersweet 1-2

Cruelty 0-3 (Eliminated)

Pool C

Quadrant 3-0

Cloud9 1-2

Native White 2-1

Impact Team 0-3 (Eliminated)

Pool D

Sentinels 3-0

Optic Gaming 2-1

Shopify Rebellion 1-2

Navi 0-3 (Eliminated)

The tournament continues today at The Depot, located at 13 North 400 West. The matches will also be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube, starting at 11:30 a.m. MT.