Investigation 'unable to establish' bigoted remark toward former Jazz player Elijah Millsap

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA and outside counsel have concluded an investigation into former Jazz player Elijah Millsap's accusation that VP of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey made a bigoted remark toward Millsap.

“Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder 'if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana'," Millsap wrote in a February 24 tweet.

On Monday, the Utah Jazz issued a news release saying the "investigation was unable to establish that the alleged statement was made."

As part of the investigation, all participants in the 2015 meeting, including Millsap and Lindsey, were interviewed and given the opportunity to provide evidence.

"The investigation also involved other parties who might have been in a position to corroborate the allegation, and the review of meeting notes of the exit interview and other pertinent information," the news release states.

The Jazz thanked all parties in the investigation for their cooperation and said they take all matters of this nature seriously.

"The league’s investigation was done in coordination with independent, outside counsel. We respect the league’s process and results announced earlier today. For more than 25 years, Dennis Lindsey has been a respected basketball executive around the NBA and a leading voice on social justice within our organization and community," the news release says.