Jazz advance to 2nd round, beating Grizzlies in Game 5

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) congratulates Donovan Mitchell (45) after he scored against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 00:18:56-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 of his 30 points in the first half and the Utah Jazz advanced to the second round of the playoffs, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night in Game 5.

Mitchell also had 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes, getting a little rest before facing the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points to help power the top-seeded Jazz to their fourth straight victory.

Memphis star Ja Morant finished his record-setting first playoff series with 27 points and 11 assists. Dillon Brooks also had 27 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 18.

