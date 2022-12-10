Jazz fans excited for Rudy Gobert's return to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert returned to Vivint Arena Friday night for the first time since he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer.

“Before he got traded, he was my favorite player," said Olivia Nelson. "I just wanted to support him tonight.”

Jazz fans don’t want to see a Timberwolves win, but they’re still rooting for Rudy.

“I want the Jazz to win, but I want Rudy to do a great job too," said Kristine Capron.

The French basketball player was with the Jazz for nine years.

“We love Rudy Gobert," said Rosemary Bearnson. "He's been an icon here at the Utah Jazz for forever, and he's grown up here, and I loved watching him play and get better, and I want to celebrate him being back tonight.”

Some fans are glad Gobert is gone.

“I feel like he's been replaced with a better option," said one young fan. "Lauri Markkanen is way better, Collin Sexton - like, the team chemistry is way better."

Seeing Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell get traded was tough, but fans have no hard feelings toward the two stars.

“We got tickets for both games, for when Mitchell comes back and tonight," said Phillip Meachan. "I'm going to cheer for them both.”

“He did a great job saying goodbye to Utah," said Capron. "And he's very gracious and pleasant, and I will always love him.”

Gobert and the Wolves ended up beating Utah 118-108.