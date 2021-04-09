Watch
Jazz rout Trail Blazers for 23rd straight home victory

Isaac Hale/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up while guarded by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 07:52:44-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their 23rd straight home victory with a 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds, Joe Ingles added 13 points and six assists and Utah dominated the glass by outrebounding Portland 58-41 while snapping a two-game skid.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 to lead the Trail Blazers who lost for the third time in four games.

Utah surged on offense in the third quarter when it erased a six-point deficit and built a double-digit lead while scoring 40 points.

