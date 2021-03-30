Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to speak at U of U's spring commencement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will deliver the keynote speech at the University of Utah's campus-wide virtual commencement on May 6, the university announced Tuesday.

"Donovan Mitchell is a favorite of basketball fans and our community because of his commitment to excellence, education and social justice,” said U of U President Ruth Watkins in a news release. “He shows by example what one person can do to influence the lives of countless others and how to step forward to advocate for change with grace and goodwill.”

The virtual commencement ceremony will take place at https://www.utah.edu/live/.

The university's in-person convocations will be held May 5-8.

