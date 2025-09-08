Josh Allen rallies Bills from 15-point deficit in 41-40 season-opening thriller over Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen led Buffalo to three scores in the final four minutes, the last a 32-yard field goal by Matt Prater as time expired, and the Bills rallied from 15 points down to stun the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in a season-opening Sunday night thriller.

Buffalo scored 16 points in the last 3:56, with Prater’s kick capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive over the final 1:26.

Allen went 33 of 46 for 394 yards with two touchdowns and scored two more rushing in a matchup of the NFL’s past two MVPs.

He spoiled a strong performance by Lamar Jackson, the 2023 MVP, who went 14 of 19 for 210 yards and two scores while adding 70 yards rushing and another TD. Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore but also contributed to the loss by fumbling with 3:06 left.

After the Bills got within 40-32 on Allen’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman, Henry lost the ball and the Bills capitalized, with Allen scoring on a 1-yard run. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

This prime-time matchup lived up to the preseason hype as a rematch of Buffalo’s 27-25 win over Baltimore the divisional round of last season’s AFC playoffs.

The Ravens scored on seven of their first eight possessions and went ahead 40-25 on Henry’s 46-yard run with 11:42 left.

The fans even got involved, with Jackson shoving back at a man in the end zone while celebrating DeAndre Hopkins’ 29-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter. The struck Hopkins in the helmet, and attempted to do so to Jackson, who responded by shoving the man back into his seat.

The Bills bent but did not break before a raucous crowd celebrating the team’s 53rd and final home opener at Highmark Stadium, affectionately called “The Ralph.” Next season, the team is set to move into a $2.1 billion facility being constructed across the street.

Allen oversaw last-minute scoring drives to close each half, with Prater hitting a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

The 41-year-old Prater made his Bills debut, replacing Tyler Bass, who’s on injured reserve with hip and groin issues.

