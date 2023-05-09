Juan Diego soccer player breaks state record for most goals scored in a season

DRAPER, Utah — Juan Diego's Hauroa Morgant has scored more goals in one season than any other boys' soccer player in Utah history.

The senior from Tahiti found the back of the net 44 times this season — and counting — as the Soaring Eagles are set to play Manti in the 3A State Semifinals on Wednesday.

Morgant broke a 23-year-old State record of 43 goals.

He scored 39 goals in 14 regular season games, then broke and surpassed the record in Juan Diego's first playoff game.

"He's humble, he's unseflish and he listens," said Juan Diego Boys' Soccer Head Coach Joe Faca. "He's been playing soccer a long time. For him, it was just time, that moment."

"I know that without my teammates, I wouldn't be here. I consider them my brothers," Morgant said. "I'm proud, you know, but I'm here to help my team win a championship, so we'll keep working hard until the end."