ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football fans are expressing cautious optimism about reports that longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is heading to Ann Arbor to lead the Wolverines program.

WXYZ-TV in Detroit visited several popular sports bars near the University of Michigan campus to gauge fan reaction to the news, which broke while most students are away for winter break.

See the full story in the video below

'Known to win.' Michigan fans share optimism over reported Kyle Whittingham hiring

"I have a deep connection to the university and the area, a lot of pride," said Charlie Widmaier, a Michigan alumnus and fan.

Fellow fan Jayden Maxwell echoed that sentiment, describing his lifelong connection to the program.

"Raised with it, came into it and now I'm a fan," Maxwell said.

Both fans described Whittingham as a "safe pick" for the program, citing his extensive experience and proven track record at Utah.

"He's a coach that's known to win and has been at a big program before," Maxwell said.

Widmaier praised the stability Whittingham could bring to the program.

"He brings stability... is a proven coach... has been at Utah for a long time, they've had success. Excited to see what he brings to the program," Widmaier said.

David Karl, who has been a Wolverines fan since childhood, expressed hope for the program's future under new leadership.

"That was a long time ago," Karl said with a laugh when asked about when his fandom began.

Both Karl and Widmaier hope Whittingham will employ similar tactics to those used by former head coach Jim Harbaugh, particularly in assembling strong offensive and defensive coordinator staffs.

"Heard that their offensive coordinator might be coming with them. They've had a good offense. Michigan mentality of ground and pound with some deviation. That would excite me," Widmaier said.

Fans particularly value Whittingham's 21 years of veteran coaching experience and hope he brings professionalism to the program.

"Experience can never be a bad thing," Maxwell said.

Widmaier noted the importance of stability following the departure of previous head coach Sherrone Moore.

"Especially with how our previous coach exited, we needed someone who was stable and proven," Widmaier said.

Maxwell emphasized the importance of having a coach who understands the pressures of leading a major program.

"We wanted someone who knew how to handle a big program, what pressure felt like. We have to put ourselves behind him with a coach that comes in, hankers down, takes care of the team and is committed to improving, growing and being a Michigan man," Maxwell said.

Whittingham is scheduled to play his final game with Utah on Wednesday.

The University of Michigan is declining to comment on his reported move to the program at this time.

———————

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

