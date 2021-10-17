Watch
Last-minute touchdown puts Utah State up 28-24 over UNLV

Posted at 10:00 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 00:12:04-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elelyon Noa's 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left carried Utah State past winless UNLV 28-24 on Saturday night.

Noa's first touchdown of the year marked the fifth scoring change of the contest. Charles Williams' 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left marked UNLV's last lead of the game.

Logan Bonner threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for Utah State (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Deven Thompkins ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, snapping a two-game skid.

The Rebels (0-6, 0-2) now have dropped 12 straight and six straight against Utah State.

Cameron Friel threw for 107 yards for UNLV.

