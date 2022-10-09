Watch Now
Legas’ 2 TDs in 4th helps Utah State beat Air Force 34-27

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP<br/>
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) gets tackled by Air Force safety Jayden Goodwin (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Logan, Utah. <br/>
Posted at 9:26 PM, Oct 08, 2022
LOGAN, Utah — Cooper Legas scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Utah State beat Air Force 34-27 on Saturday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

Legas tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn with 10:15 remaining and then scored on a 32-yard run three minutes later and Utah State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) led 34-24.

Air Force crossed midfield with about four minutes left, but the drive stalled when Haaziq Daniels threw a deep pass that was picked off by Ajani Carter around the 10-yard line.

Matthew Dapore kicked a 51-yard field goal for Air Force with 1:42 to play, but the Falcons didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

Legas finished with 13 carries for 76 yards and was 18-of-23 passing for 215 yards. He connected with Brian Cobbs on a 31-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Cobbs had eight catches for 136 yards. Calvin Tyler Jr. added 109 yards rushing and a 21-yard score.

Daniels had a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Air Force (4-2, 1-2). Brad Roberts had 136 yards rushing on 29 carries and a touchdown.

