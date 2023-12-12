'Legend' Jason Kreis returning to Utah as RSL leader

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake announced the team is welcoming a familiar face to its leadership team - legend Jason Kreis, who has an extensive history with the team dating back nearly two decades.

Kreis will take on the role of the Club's Director of Operations and Special Projects, "tasked with integrating numerous business and community initiatives utilizing his nearly 30 years of expertise as a Major League Soccer player and coach," Real Salt Lake explained in a release.

His history with the team began in 2004, when he moved from FC Dallas to Utah, becoming Real Salt Lake's first-ever player.

During his time on the field, he served as the Club's Captain and earned the distinction of being Major League Soccer's first-ever player to score 100 career league goals.

A few years after joining RSL, in 2007, Kreis took on the role of Head Coach of the team, where he served for seven years, leading RSL to four Finals and the MLS Cup 2009 title.

After splitting with RSL in 2014, his career took him to New York City, Machester, England and Florida where he took on various coaching roles.

“Quite simply, my family and I are elated to return to Utah for this outstanding opportunity,” Kreis said in a statement in part. "My adrenaline and excitement is surging at the thoughts of how I can apply what I’ve done and what I’ve known to help John Kimball, Kurt Schmid and Pablo Mastroeni and all the leaders around the Club pursue hardware, extend the RSL influence around the league and region, and connect with our season ticket holders, our corporate partners, our media friends, and all aspects this Club entails.”