2 brothers from Lehi to compete in Steph Curry's 'Curry Cup' on golf tour

LEHI, Utah — The Curry Cup is a season-ending championship on the Underrated Golf Tour, where two boys from Lehi will get to compete for the trophy. At the head of Underrated Golf is 9-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry.

Underrated Golf's initiative is to create a vehicle for change. Its three pillars are equity, access and opportunity.

KJ and Toa Ofahengaue — the "O-boys" — have been competing this summer on the Underrated Golf Tour. They had to score high enough in four events to place in the top 12 boys out of 50 players to earn a trip to the Curry Cup, and they did just that.

"The field are pretty competitive. It's really just a grind out there. We're fortunate to have the opportunity to play and to make it to the Curry Cup," said KJ.

Toa added, "It's an amazing course, probably one of the top courses I played. I was here last year, and I finished not how I wanted to, but this year is another opportunity to see what I can do."

Both KJ and Toa met Steph Curry during the events and said he's exactly who you'd expect him to be.

"When I thought of Steph I thought of a Hall of Fame basketball player, but as we've gone on and met him and watched his Underrated documentary, we realized that he's a great guy, hard worker and never quits," said KJ.

For the Ofahengaues, it's always been family first. Four brothers and one sister, with a mom and dad who support their dreams. KJ and Toa, the middle two brothers, got into golf because of their family, who happen to be regulars on the PGA Tour.

"Because we're in a golf family, we're really influenced by the members in our family. Our Papa Via, his son Tele Wightman and then our uncle, Kelepi Finau and his sons Tony and Gipper Finau," said KJ.

Both brothers said that they feel lucky to have access to Tony Finau. They golf with him when he's in Utah and really just enjoy family fun.

The family-first mindset is clear in the Ofahengaue family. The O-boys' mom and dad, Kelepi and Sara, make sure they get around safely to golf tournaments all across the country.

"It starts with our dad. He keeps everything in order, him and my mom sacrifice a lot for us to go around and play golf," said Toa. "The support that they give to us, I think that's a big part in our success in life."

The Curry Cup takes place from Sunday to Wednesday at Lake Merced in San Francisco.