Lifelong Lakers fan suing Lebron James after Hennessy ad

A lifelong Lakers fan is suing NBA All-Star Lebron James after he believed the basketball legend's announcement teaser was for retirement.

On Monday, James teased an announcement that many people believed would be a retirement announcement. Instead, it was an advertisement for Hennessy Whiskey.

The post mimicked his 2010 TV special, where he announced he was leaving Cleveland and heading to the Miami Heat— something Cleveland Cavaliers fans can probably recall.

Andrew Garcia saw the tease and spent hundreds of dollars on a ticket to watch James play against the Cavs on March 31, 2026— thinking it would be one of the superstar baller's last games.

When Garcia learned it wasn't retirement news but rather an ad, he sued James, claiming he was deceived out of those hundreds of dollars spent.

"I'm not requesting any sort of emotional distress or anything like that. I feel like it's a very reasonable case. I'm only asking for what I thought— for what I paid. I'm not asking for any sort of inconvenience or anything like that, so I'm not trying to strike it rich here, you know," Garcia said.

Garcia said he wants James to pay him back the money he spent on tickets, suing for $865.66, for the two tickets he bought.

This article was written by Mercy Sackor for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.