Lindsey Vonn says she has complex tibia fracture requiring multiple surgeries after Olympic crash

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn says she “sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly” after her devastating crash in the Olympic downhill.

Vonn posted an update on Instagram late Monday about her left leg injuries, following her fall in Sunday's race.

“While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” Vonn said.

Nine days before Sunday's crash, the 41-year-old Vonn ruptured the ACL in her left knee. It is an injury that sidelines pro athletes for months, but ski racers have on occasion competed that way. She appeared stable in two downhill training runs at the Milan Cortina Games.

“My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever," she wrote in her post. "I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash."

