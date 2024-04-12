Mark Pope expected to leave BYU for Kentucky, reports say

PROVO, Utah — The University of Kentucky is reportedly targeting BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope to fill the position left open earlier this week by John Calipari.

According to ESPN, a deal is expected in the "near future."

ESPN and FOX Sports report Pope became the top candidate to be the Wildcats next coach after several others, notably Baylor's Scott Drew and Connecticut's Danny Hurley, turned down Kentucky's overtures.

A 1996 Kentucky graduate who won a national championship with the Wildcats as team captain, Pope would surely know how to deal with the pressures of being in charge of one of college basketball's most esteemed programs.

In five seasons at BYU, Pope has led the Cougars to two NCAA Tournaments, although his teams did not win a game in either appearance. Before heading to Provo, Pope was the head coach for four seasons at Utah Valley University.

Calipari left behind one of the biggest jobs in collegiate sports this week, spurning the Wildcats for the University of Arkansas.