Mayfield throws for 337 yards and 3 TDs to lead Buccaneers to 32-9 NFC wild-card rout of Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns to lead the resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 32-9 wild-card playoff victory over Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The Bucs (10-8) won for the sixth time in seven games to advance to a NFC divisional round matchup on the road next Sunday against the Detroit Lions (13-5), another team — like the Eagles — that stymied Mayfield during the regular season.

David Moore scored on a 44-yard reception in the first quarter. Rookie Trey Palmer broke the game open with a 56-yard catch-and-run for a TD that put the Bucs up 25-9 late in the third quarter. Both receivers took advantage of a porous, poor-tackling Eagles secondary to make their way to the end zone.

Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick who's playing with his fourth team in less than two years, completed 22 of 36 passes without an interception. He capped his first playoff appearance since the 2020 season with a 23-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin.

It was a disappointing finish for Philadelphia (11-7), which lost to Kansas City in last year's Super Bowl and then spent much of this season resembling a club focused and determined to get back to the title game.