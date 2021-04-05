Monty Python's John Cleese pleads for Jazz tickets; owner delivers

And now for something completely different.

Comedian and member of Monty Python John Cleese said on Twitter that he wants tickets to Wednesday's Utah Jazz game, and Jazz owner Ryan Smith said he'd oblige.

"A cry for help ! My beloved Utah Jazz are playing the Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix Can anyone help me and my daughter Camilla to get to go to watch the game ? I've supported them for 20 years and never yet seen them live !!" Cleese wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

Smith replied to the tweet 16 minutes later.

"We got you man," Smith wrote back.

Cleese's love for the Jazz is well-publicized. In 2017, he told The Salt Lake Tribune that he became a fan during the NBA Finals in 1998, while his daughter was living in Chicago.

"We used to watch together that great series, when the [Bulls] beat the Jazz [in the NBA Finals],” he told the Tribune. “She was supporting the Bulls, and I thought I’d support the Jazz to make it more interesting.”

Cleese and his daughter, Camilla, are scheduled to perform in Phoenix on Tuesday. The Jazz and the Phoenix Suns are set to play in Phoenix the following night.

.@utahjazz I would love to come see you Wednesday in Phoenix with my daughter, can we make this happen? pic.twitter.com/12LtBQD2sx — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 5, 2021