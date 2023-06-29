'Moose' making name for himself with Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski is in great form right now, with two goals and one assist in his last three matches, which leads some Apple TV broadcasters to shoutout "the moose is loose."

It's a nickname Musovski picked up when he played with LAFC.

"Yeah, I like it." said Musovski. "When I first came into the league I didn't like it as much, but now it's growing on me.

The way he's playing right now is worthy of a cool nickname. Musovski scored his first two goals this season in U.S. Open Cup matches, followed by four goals in his last nine MLS matches.

While Musovski came to RSL battling an injury, that's now behind him.

"I just feel healthy right now," he said. "I think earlier I was dealing with a lot of injuries, and now I feel healthy, and I feel I'm playing how I expect to play."

"He's done a really good job of playing like a proper striker," said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. "With his movement off the ball, his movement with the ball, and his finishing."

It takes a lot of work to get to this level of professional soccer, but Musovski has that drive.

"I do it for myself. I do it for my family. That's my main motivation," he explained. "Everyday as a professional is a grind. You need to be dialed in and I think that comes with a lot of experience. I think now I'm in a good place in my career where I'm starting to put it all together, and I feel like I'm in a good place."

Which leads us back to his nickname. Moose can be dangerous, and that's how Musovski feels on the soccer field.

"I feel like moose can get very aggressive, and they want to win, that's me."