MyKayla Skinner to retire after Tokyo Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah gymnast MyKayla Skinner announced that the forthcoming Olympic games in Tokyo will be her last competition in a Twitter thread posted Saturday morning.

“I wanted to announce I will be going pro and not returning to compete in the NCAA,” the tweet reads. “The Olympics will be my last gymnastics competition before I officially retire.”

Skinner, a two-time NCAA Champion for the Utes and two-time NCAA all-around runner-up, cited a number of reasons for her decision, including her desire to finish her degree at the University of Utah as well as a number of professional opportunities that appear to be at odds with collegiate competition.

“I will miss being a part of Utah Gymnastics and competing in the Huntsman Center but there are things I want to do professionally and places my gymnastics can take me that won’t work as a college athlete, even with the recent rule change.” Skinner tweets. “More importantly, I am not getting any younger and my body definitely needs a rest after this last comeback. I have nothing but good things to say about Utah Gymnastics- the organization, the athletes, the fans, coach Tom and the staff.”

After this announcement, she immediately reiterated her dedication to bring home the gold in Tokyo.

“As one door closes, another opens, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. For now I am going to focus on bringing home a medal or two this summer for Team USA. I have a lot of hard work ahead and want to promise that the world has yet to see my best gymnastics.”

Utah Gymnastics head coach Tom Farden voiced his full support of Skinner in her decision.

"We are over the moon that MyKayla's lifelong dream to become an Olympian came true," Farden said in a statement released by the University. "I have had several conversations with her regarding her future after the Olympics and I fully support her next chapter in life. We are grateful for the commitment she showed to our program and university, and her legacy will live on forever."

Skinner will leave the collegiate competition scene with 111 career victories, which ranks third all-time in program history, and 28 career all-around wins.

The 2021 Olympic Games are set to begin July 23 in Tokyo.

