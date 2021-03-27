Menu

NBA-leading Jazz beat Grizzlies for 18th-straight home win

Isaac Hale/AP
Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) high-fives after Favors earned an and-one opprotunity after being fouled on his shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 01:01:16-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 25 and the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-114 on Friday night for their 18th straight home victory.

Gobert added nine rebounds, and Mitchell had six assists and five rebounds to help the Jazz improve to 33-11.

Ja Morant had 30 points and 11 assists for Memphis. Memphis had a chance to force overtime when Mitchell missed a driving bank shot with 14.4 seconds left.

Dillion Brooks missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Mike Conley won a jump ball with 1.9 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.

