NBA-leading Jazz beat Grizzlies for 18th-straight home win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 25 and the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-114 on Friday night for their 18th straight home victory.

Gobert added nine rebounds, and Mitchell had six assists and five rebounds to help the Jazz improve to 33-11.

Ja Morant had 30 points and 11 assists for Memphis. Memphis had a chance to force overtime when Mitchell missed a driving bank shot with 14.4 seconds left.

Dillion Brooks missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Mike Conley won a jump ball with 1.9 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.