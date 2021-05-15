Watch
Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) goes to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) and forward Darius Bazley, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 11:53 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 01:53:09-04

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 Friday night.

The Jazz inched closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Utah has the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix in the race for the top seed in the West.

Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a Phoenix loss against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 19 points and Theo Maledon and Gabriel Deck each added 18 for the Thunder.

