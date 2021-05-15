Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 Friday night.

The Jazz inched closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Utah has the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix in the race for the top seed in the West.

Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a Phoenix loss against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 19 points and Theo Maledon and Gabriel Deck each added 18 for the Thunder.