Clarkson scores 22 points, NBA-leading Jazz beat Rockets

23-point margin was Utah’s most-lopsided victory over Houston since 2018
Michael Wyke/AP
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets forwards Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, Pool)
Posted at 6:03 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:03:55-04

HOUSTON — Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles had 21 and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 112-89 on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won four of their last five games.

The 23-point margin was Utah’s most-lopsided victory over Houston since a 118-91 blowout Dec. 6, 2018.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks for Utah, Mike Conley had 11 points and 13 assists, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points, and Georges Niang added 13.

Conley had his fourth straight game with double-digit assists after previously reaching that mark only twice this season.

John Wall led Houston with 21 points and six assists.

