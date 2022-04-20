Doncic hopeful to play vs. Jazz in Game 3

SALT LAKE CITY — After missing the first two games of the first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic is hopeful he can play in Game 3 Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Doncic doesn't want to rush anything, but said he is getting ready to play.

"I don't know if I'm going to be 100 percent," said Doncic. "But if I'm ready and there is no risk of injury, I'll be out there."

Doncic practiced with Dallas on Wednesday, but the team won't decide if he plays until right before the game.

"He's going in the right direction," said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. "But we'll see how he feels tomorrow and then hopefully it's a green light; if not, we're prepared to go without him."

The Jazz won game one of the series with Doncic on the sideline, but the Mavs rallied back to win Game 2 behind a career-high 41 points from Jalen Brunson to even the series at one game apiece.