Jazz avenge loss with 111-97 win over Lakers in rematch

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, center, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Jordan Clarkson, Andre Drummond
Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 07:27:08-04

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles added 21 with five 3-pointers and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-97, splitting their series with the defending NBA champs.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points as NBA-leading Utah avenged the Lakers’ 127-115 overtime victory on Saturday night.

The Jazz rested Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr. and Derrick Favors in the first game on the second night of a back-to-back set, but all three returned for the rematch at Staples Center.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 24 points for the Lakers, who dropped to 7-9 without Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

