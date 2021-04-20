Jazz avenge loss with 111-97 win over Lakers in rematch

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles added 21 with five 3-pointers and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-97, splitting their series with the defending NBA champs.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points as NBA-leading Utah avenged the Lakers’ 127-115 overtime victory on Saturday night.

The Jazz rested Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr. and Derrick Favors in the first game on the second night of a back-to-back set, but all three returned for the rematch at Staples Center.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 24 points for the Lakers, who dropped to 7-9 without Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

