Jazz center Rudy Gobert dealing with bee sting ahead of Game 6

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Jazz face the sting of a do-or-die Game 6 vs. Dallas, the team's All-Star center is dealing with a sting of a different sort.

Ahead of the team's shootaround practice Thursday morning, Rudy Gobert posted a photo of his face to Instagram which featured a prominent bee sting below his right eye.

After the workout, Gobert said he keeps a hive at his house and was stung by his nose Tuesday after he and a beekeeper changed out the queen bee.

"I've always wanted to have [bees], and a year ago we put up a hive at the house. It's been going great. I've been stung about three times since we got it," said Gobert.

The center said he loves honey, which is one benefit for the hive.

"It's actually good to get stung by a bee. It doesn't look like it is right now," said Gobert. "There's actually some good health benefits."

Gobert said the sting won't affect his availability for Thursday's game, which the Jazz needs to win to keep its season alive. Down 3-games-to-2 in the series, Utah faces a first-round elimination for the third time in the last four seasons.

The Salt Lake City Bees had some fun with Gobert's "injury" by tweeting a denial that they had "any involvement in this terrible act."