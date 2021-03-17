Menu

Jazz hit 19 3-pointers, beat Celtics 117-109

Charles Krupa/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, stretches for a dunk over Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis, lower right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Boston. At left is Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), at rear right is forward Jayson Tatum (0).
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 00:10:10-04

BOSTON — Donovan Mitchell had eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz hit 19 3-pointers to beat the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley scored 17 points and Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Jazz sweep the season series between the teams.

Boston led by as many as 11 in the first half before fading down the stretch.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a hot-shooting night by Utah, which also got 45 points from its bench.

