Jazz hit 19 3-pointers, beat Celtics 117-109

BOSTON — Donovan Mitchell had eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz hit 19 3-pointers to beat the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley scored 17 points and Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Jazz sweep the season series between the teams.

Boston led by as many as 11 in the first half before fading down the stretch.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a hot-shooting night by Utah, which also got 45 points from its bench.