Jazz will face Grizzlies in playoffs after overtime play-in thriller

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in four years after holding off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in a thrilling play-in game.

Ja Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, and Memphis had an answer for every Stephen Curry flurry.

Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:50 left in OT for Golden State only to see Xavier Tillman answer with a baseline 3 moments later.

Poole lost the ball out of bounds, leading to Morant’s basket with 4 seconds left then Poole made another improbable 3 with 2 seconds remaining.

Memphis will face the Utah Jazz, the #1 seed in the Western Conference, in the first round of the playoffs.

Their first game in the best-of-seven series is Sunday night. The first two games will be in Salt Lake City, followed by two in Memphis. If necessary, the Jazz will have the home court advantage for games five and seven, and the Grizzlies will be at home for game six.