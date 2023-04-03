Kessler likely to miss remainder of Jazz season with concussion

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced that Walker Kessler has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Meaning, with just four games remaining in the final week of the regular season, the rookie will most likely means miss the remainder of the season.

Kessler was hit on the side of his head with an elbow while going after a rebound during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He left the game shortly afterward and did not return.

"It was kind of a weird play rebound," said Jazz head coach Will Hardy after the game. "The doctors looked at him tonight and didn't want him to come back into the game."

Kessler has become a key player for the Jazz. The 7-foot center has averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his rookie season.