Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, left, and forward Markieff Morris defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 6:13 PM, Apr 17, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 in a game between short-handed teams Saturday afternoon.

The Jazz outscored the Lakers 28-16 in the fourth, but Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110-all and force overtime.

Andre Drummond added 27 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points for the Lakers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth before outscoring Utah 17-5 in the extra session.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points.

