Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 in a game between short-handed teams Saturday afternoon.

The Jazz outscored the Lakers 28-16 in the fourth, but Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110-all and force overtime.

Andre Drummond added 27 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points for the Lakers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth before outscoring Utah 17-5 in the extra session.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points.