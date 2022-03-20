LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring

WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James has moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

He surpassed Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington Saturday night.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone’s total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.

The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.

LEBRON PASSES KARL MALONE FOR SECOND ALL-TIME IN REGULAR SEASON SCORING 😤 pic.twitter.com/tkbAszUHDT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 20, 2022

Moments later, as Washington's Tomas Satoransky prepared to shoot free throws, James' accomplishment was put up on the video screen, and the crowd in Washington gave him a standing ovation. James acknowledged the cheers with a wave of his hand and exchanged a hug with Washington's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former teammate.

James then checked out of the game and received congratulations from teammates on the sideline. He scored a total of 38 points, but the Lakers ended up losing 127-119.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his career. James has a chance to break that record next season if he’s healthy enough.

James passed Malone in the same building where Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third place on the NHL’s career list in goals earlier in the week.