Miller family selling portion of its Utah Jazz share

SALT LAKE CITY — The Miller family announced it is selling a portion of its minority ownership of the Utah Jazz, but affirmed their commitment to the advancement of sports and entertainment in the state.

In 2020, the family sold 80 percent of the Jazz to a group led by Ryan Smith after owning the NBA franchise for 35 years.

"We have treasured our stewardship of the franchise and remain strong supporters of the team and its place in our community. In addition to our business enterprises and philanthropic endeavors, we are proud to continue our ownership of the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels," the family said in a statement.

News of the sale comes just days after Smith Entertainment Group announced that Arctos Sports Partners had purchased a minority share of the team, with the plan of bringing a third major league sports team to the state, joining the Jazz and Real Salt Lake.