Mitchell helps Jazz hold off Raptors, 115-112

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell got to the foul line more than the Toronto Raptors did Friday night, and it was the difference for the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell scored eight of his 31 points in the final minute and a half, going 4 for 5 the line as Utah held on for a 115-112 victory.

“It's not so much getting there, it's finding ways to get there,” said Mitchell, who shot 15 for 16 in the game. The Raptors made 11 of 14 free throws.

“For me, knowing how to get those fouls is what's important,” Mitchell said. “We got into the bonus fairly early so that made it easier. It just feels like it's part of my game, being aggressive. That's what's going to take this team to another level.”

Pascal Siakam's 3-point shot at the final horn spun around and out for the Raptors, who have lost seven straight.

Joe Ingles came off the bench with 19 points for Utah, which avoided losing on consecutive nights for the first time since Jan. 5-6. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Siakam led Toronto with 27 points and nine assists.

With the return of forward OG Anunoby from a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols, the Raptors played for the first time in months with their whole team. Anunoby finished with 15 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 5.7 seconds left.

“It was the first game with everybody back, but we've got to get back to playing with each other again,” said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry. “We still gave up 36 points in the fourth quarter. That's just way too many points.”

Ingles and Jordan Clarkson hit 3-pointers and Gobert converted a three-point play in a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter that lifted Utah to a 94-84 lead, the only double-digit lead of the game for either team.

Norman Powell and Anunoby answered with 3-pointers and Toronto led 110-105 after a 3-pointer by Lowry with 1:36 left.

TIP-INS

Jazz: The Jazz had a 48-31 rebound advantage. ... Gobert, who has not missed a game this season, was listed as questionable with a hip injury. ... Mike Conley (load management) had sat out Thursday night's 131-122 loss at Washington, the third game of a five-game trip.

Raptors: The losing streak is Toronto's longest since a seven-game streak in January of 2012. ... Siakam and VanVleet played Wednesday night after missing six and five games, respectively, due to the health and safety protocols. ... A maximum of 3,800 fans were allowed in Amalie Arena for the first time since early January.

BACK TO SQUARE ONE

Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who also missed games because of the coronavirus protocols, said it felt like the Raptors were back at Square One. “We've got a lot of people back. We've had a lot of issues all year,” Nurse said. “I've got my five main guys who have been here for a while (Lowry, VanVleet, Siakam, Powell and Anunoby) ... so the search starts again tonight about who else is going to play.”

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play at Chicago on Monday night.

Raptors: Play at Cleveland on Sunday night.

