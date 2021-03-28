Mitchell scores 35, leads Jazz past Grizzlies 126-110

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and seven assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson added 28 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds. Joe Ingles tallied 15 points and seven assists.

The Jazz (34-11) made 19 3-pointers and shot 50% percent from the field overall on their way to their 19th consecutive win at home.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Anderson was the top scorer with 16 points. The Grizzlies (21-22) lost both games in a two-game set at Utah.