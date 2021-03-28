Menu

Mitchell scores 35, leads Jazz past Grizzlies 126-110

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow (7) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 11:06 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 01:06:15-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and seven assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson added 28 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds. Joe Ingles tallied 15 points and seven assists.

The Jazz (34-11) made 19 3-pointers and shot 50% percent from the field overall on their way to their 19th consecutive win at home.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Anderson was the top scorer with 16 points. The Grizzlies (21-22) lost both games in a two-game set at Utah.

