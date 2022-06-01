Questions remain over Quin Snyder's future with Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the biggest questions facing the Utah Jazz this off-season is whether Quin Snyder will return as the team’s head coach.

That’s nothing new as it’s been talked about a lot; ever since his name was linked to other head coaching jobs around the NBA. Now it’s back in the headlines after ESPN reported Snyder could decide to end his eight-year tenure in Salt Lake City.

Snyder reportedly has two more years left on his current contract, with his option for the 2023-24 season. Insiders add that the Jazz have offered the coach an extension to that contract because they want him back.

Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik was asked about Snyder’s status on April 29, and whether they’ve offered Snyder a contract extension.

“I don’t know how I can make it any more clear, Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA,” said Zanik. “There is no other partner that I would rather have as a coach, as a leader of our players and a partner in the front office than Quin Snyder.”

Snyder has been asked about his future a few times this season, but has declined to talk about the situation.

“My family has loved it here, and don’t judge my tense when I speak, my family loves it here,” said Snyder on May 9. “Whether it’s school, the community, Salt Lake City, the experience has been, and continues to be a great one. I continue to maintain that I am not going to discuss my contractual situation publicly. That’s just not something that I want to do or I’m comfortable doing.”

The Jazz are coming off a season full of ups and downs, that ended in a disappointing exit in the first round of the playoffs. Utah is projected to be in the luxury tax again next season, with no draft picks this year, and limited roster flexibility; but they still want to win a championship and not take a step backward.

Snyder seemed to be on-board with the team's plans during his exit interview.

“I really like our players,” said Snyder. “Additionally, from an ownership standpoint, I appreciate the things that Ryan (Smith) is doing. I have great respect for him and his vision for the franchise. Working with Justin and Danny (Ainge) has been great. I obviously have great respect for them.”

Snyder has a record of 372-264 during his eight seasons as Utah’s head coach, and the Jazz have been a consistent winner under his leadership. ESPN reported that Snyder may decide to just sit out a season after undergoing hip surgery after the season, giving him a break away from basketball.