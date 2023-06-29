Taylor Hendricks living the dream as Utah Jazz draft pick

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Hendricks has always dreamed of being in the NBA. That dream stuck with him until it came true last week when he heard his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With the ninth pick, the Utah Jazz selected the forward out the University of Central Florida, and just like that, Hendricks' dream came true.

The rooked arrived in Salt Lake City this week and went right to work, running through drills Monday morning with the Jazz coaching staff. An introductory press conference followed where Hendricks shared how welcomed he feels in Utah.

"Everybody is very welcoming. Like even on my flight to Utah, I've been taking pictures with people and they've been saying, 'Welcome to Utah, congratulations!'" he said.

FOX 13 News got the opportunity to sit down with the 6-foot 9-inch teen to ask him about his journey to the Utah Jazz and how he thinks he'll fit in.

"Off the court, the coaching staff and the owner, they made me feel like I was at home," Hendricks said. "The conversations they had with me made me feel very comfortable. On the court, with stars like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, I feel like we would be a really great team."

He also shared how much he values his family first and then he is faith. It's all part of why he plays the game.

"Mainly, it's my family. I just want to support them. Also, just to trust in God. In the beginning I'm looking at all the players to go from UCF to the NBA and there wasn't many. So, just me putting my faith in God and having him order my steps, just going along with that and focusing on the college season was really what helped me," he shared.

With all the money coming his way as an NBA player, Hendricks gave an inside look at what kind of dog he plans to buy himself after he participates in the NBA Summer League. To learn what he's looking for, watch the video above.