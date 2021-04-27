Watch
Timberwolves beat Jazz for 3rd time this season, 105-104

Jim Mone/AP
Utah Jazz v. Minnesota Timberwolves, April 26, 2021
Posted at 5:31 AM, Apr 27, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 105-104.

Minnesota, which started the day tied for the second-fewest wins in the NBA, handed the league-leading Jazz another loss.

The Timberwolves (18-44) went 3-0 against Utah (44-17) this season.

Mike Conley scored 26 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points for Utah.

The Jazz, playing their fifth straight game without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, have lost three of five.

