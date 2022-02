CLEVELAND — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will not play in Sunday's NBA All-Star game in Cleveland due to illness.

Mitchell released a statement which says in part, "It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star. Remoresfully I will not be able to play in tonight's All-Star Game due to an upper-respiratory illness (non-COVID-related)"

This was to be Mitchell's third All-Star game.

His running mate, Rudy Gobert, will play in his third All-Star game.